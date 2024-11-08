Home Photos Chhath Puja: The Spiritual Odyssey at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
Chhath Puja: The Spiritual Odyssey at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
Chhath Puja: A journey that begins with a setting sun come to an end with the final prayers to the rising sun.
Athar Rather
Photos
Published:
i
Chhath Puja 2024 in photos.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
✕
advertisement
As the sun gradually ascended on the final day of Chhath Puja, devotees at Chhath Ghat, in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, looked towards the horizon in gratitude, and they returned home with the belief that their acts of faith would bring blessings of health, prosperity, and harmony to their families.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
One of the most significant festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (the goddess of fertility and wellbeing). This ancient festival is celebrated to thank the Sun God for providing health, prosperity, and the energy required for life on Earth.
(Photo: Zerneela Mohammed Wakil)
It also marks the worship of the divine forces of nature, focusing on the life-sustaining power of the sun.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Women, adorned in bright coloured sarees, stood waist-deep in the waters of the Yamuna River with their hands raised in prayer, holding offerings of fruits, flowers, and the sacred thekua (a traditional wheat-flour sweet).
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Lighting a hope. According to legend, Lord Rama performed Chhath Puja to express his gratitude to the Sun God after returning to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. In some traditions, it is believed that the Pandavas, during their time in exile, performed this ritual to gain the blessings of the Sun God and recover their lost kingdom.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Sparkles of joy. Chhath Puja is performed near water, especially at riverbanks, and is rooted in the festival's deep connection to the natural elements. Water symbolises purity, life, and the cosmic cycle of birth and rebirth, and it is believed that performing the rituals by water amplifies the power of the prayers.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
A devotee performing Dandavat on the last day of Chhath. Chhath Puja spans four days, with the main rituals performed on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Kartika.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
In search of health, prosperity and harmony.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
The wait ends for faithful.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Spiritual cleansing. A woman pours Yamuna water over her head to purify herself spiritually.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Profound expression of devotion. The faithful stand in the water with their hearts focused on the divine.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Faith and fervour.
(Photo: Zerneela Mohammed Wakil)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sacred steps, timeless faith.
(Photo: Zerneela Mohammed Wakil)
The man full of colors.
(Photo: Zerneela Mohammed Wakil)
Remnants of a busy dawn at river Yamuna.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Until next time. Devotees depart to their homes after sunrise.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Chhath Puja spans four days, with the main rituals performed on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Kartika. The festival begins with Nahay Khay (taking a holy dip in the river), followed by fasting and offering prayers. On the second day, devotees prepare offerings, including the sacred sweet called thekua, and wait for the Chhath evening when they stand in water to offer prayers to the setting sun. On the final day, known as Suryodaya (sunrise), the devotees gather once again by the water to offer their thanks and seek blessings from the rising sun.
In ancient scriptures, water bodies are considered sacred, and standing in the river during the prayers is said to purify the devotee’s mind and soul, connecting them to the divine energy of the Sun and the Earth.
Photography: Athar Rather and Zerneela Mohammed Wakil
Camera assist: Ruqaiya Shakeel and Ishant Jadaun
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)