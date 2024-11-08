Chhath Puja: The Spiritual Odyssey at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

Chhath Puja spans four days, with the main rituals performed on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Kartika. The festival begins with Nahay Khay (taking a holy dip in the river), followed by fasting and offering prayers. On the second day, devotees prepare offerings, including the sacred sweet called thekua, and wait for the Chhath evening when they stand in water to offer prayers to the setting sun. On the final day, known as Suryodaya (sunrise), the devotees gather once again by the water to offer their thanks and seek blessings from the rising sun.