'Changed Our Lives Forever': Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 years of 'Ram Leela'

Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 years of 'Ram Leela.'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranveer Singh shared a few photos from the making of Ram-Leela. It was during the shoot of this film that Ranveer and Deepika Padukone started dating each other. He wrote, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"
Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Ranveer Singh with Priyanka Chopra.
Ranveer Singh with the crew.
Ranveer and the director of the film.
Ram Leela was made under the banner of Bhansali productions.
Ram Leela.
A beautiful shot of Deepika on the sets.
Ranveer with Deepika.
Deepika and Ranveer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)