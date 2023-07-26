Photos: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion As Logjam Over Manipur Continues

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre is given more chances to speak in the House and that his mic was switched off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday, 25 July.

"I was keeping the issues before the House. At least 50 people have given notices under rule 267. But when I am speaking and my mic being switched off is an insult to me. My self respect has been challenged. If the mic is going to be switched off in the House, I will consider that there is no democracy in India," he said.