Photos: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion As Logjam Over Manipur Continues

The logjam over the unrest in Manipur persisted on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement by PM Modi in Parliament over the situation in the state.
Before entering Parliament, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi met suspended Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to extend her support.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the unrest in Manipur, which was accepted by Speaker Om Birla.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in the Lower House till 12pm. Rajya Sabha was adjourned as well amid sloganeering by Opposition parties.
Lok Sabha MPs paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre is given more chances to speak in the House and that his mic was switched off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday, 25 July.
"I was keeping the issues before the House. At least 50 people have given notices under rule 267. But when I am speaking and my mic being switched off is an insult to me. My self respect has been challenged. If the mic is going to be switched off in the House, I will consider that there is no democracy in India," he said.
Congress MP P Chidambaram spoke in the Rajya Sabha where he stated that since the Monsoon Session has started, not one question has been answered by the government on the situation in Manipur.
Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas appealed to the government to restore internet services in Manipur. “In today’s data-driven era, it is ironic that we have to face ominous spectre of internet shutdowns. This is in the context of Manipur. Fear of getting caught on camera can stop even the most sadistic criminal from committing a crime," he said, adding, “Internet shutdowns lead to a breeding ground fake news, misinformation, and suppression of valuable information."
"We know that the numbers are not in our favour but democracy is not just about numbers. Manipur is burning and people are waiting for the PM to speak...Perhaps under the pretext of No Confidence Motion, he can be made to speak something. That will be the biggest achievement," RJD MP Manoj said in the Rajya Sabha, urging the PM to speak.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was passed in the Lok Sabha after a brief discussion. Shortly after passing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023, the speaker adjourned proceedings in the Lower House till 11am on Thursday, 27 July.
