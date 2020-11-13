In Pics: India This Week

Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. | (Photo: PTI)
Photos
From Bihar election results to Diwali celebrations, here’s a glimple of India this week.
COVID-19 patients celebrate Choti Diwali at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension, Friday, 13 November, 2020
Pakistani Hindu refugees celebrate Diwali festival with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members, in New Delhi, Friday, 13 November, 2020.A devotee offers prayers as the Golden Temple is illuminated on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Amritsar, Friday, 13 November, 2020 Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, 13 November, 2020. Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude. The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur, Odisha, Friday, 13 November, 2020.Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with a drug case, in Mumbai, Friday, 13 November, 2020. The 5th scorpene class submarine Vagir of Project 75 during its launch in Arabian Sea waters by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik via video conferencing, at Mazagaon Dock, Mumbai, Thursday, 12 November, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign at BJP HQ, a day after National Democratic Alliance (NDA) garnered majority in the Bihar Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 11 November, 2020. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen.Mumbai Indians owners Nita Ambani poses with her team after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, 10 November, 2020.Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display team Tornadoes attempt a record of the fastest human pyramid riding 5 motorcycles with 44 men and covering a distance of 1 km in 53.30 in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 10 November, 2020. The stunts performed on Monday and Tuesday were the fastest human pyramid riding one motorcycle, fastest human pyramid riding two, three, four and five motorcycles.Migratory gulls flock in the Yamuna river, in Prayagraj, Monday, 9 November, 2020. A security person carries an elderly voter to a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua inVaishali, Saturday, 7 November, 2020. Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Jail on interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, 11 November, 2020. Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by party supporters as he arrives at party office, in Patna, Thursday, 12 November, 2020. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks at the party legislators meeting in Patna, Thursday, 12 November, 2020.