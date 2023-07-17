In Photos: Day 1 of Opposition Meet in Bengaluru

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and others during Opposition parties' meet in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The first day of the second leg of the Opposition meeting took place in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July, where 26 parties were in attendance.
Several leaders including JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, J&K national Conference leader Omar Abdullah, and DMK chief MK Stalin were present.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar skipped the first day of the talks and will join only on Tuesday, the party said.
Sonia Gandhi being greeted by DMK chief MK Stalin at the Opposition meet in Bengaluru on Monday.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Akhilesh Yadav at the Opposition meet in Bengaluru on Monday,
The meeting is expected to hold discussions on giving a name and a structure to the Opposition alliance.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee attended the meeting.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah received RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the venue of Opposition dinner meeting in Bengaluru.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, while talking to media said:
"2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat. I would also like to congratulate the people of Karnataka who defeated BJP. Similarly, I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out..."
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, and Sanjay Singh attended the Opposition dinner meeting in Bengaluru.
Speaking to news agency ANI, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the democratic fabric of the country is under attack by the Modi government.
Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of the first day of talks in Bengaluru, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that all parties will work to "foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare."
Despite being the first meeting, the Patna huddle was successful in laying the groundwork for greater collaboration between Opposition parties.
