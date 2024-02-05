In Photos: A Look at Abu Dhabi's BAPS Mandir Ahead of Consecration by PM Modi

The BAPS temple at Abu Dabhi.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AbuDhabiMandir)
After the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Mahant Swami Maharaj on 14 February.
According to media reports, the temple is spread across 27 acres of land.
The consecration also signifies close ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India. This will be PM Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE as the prime minister.
On 29 January, the Indian ambassador in UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, invited ambassadors and spouses from 42 countries to take a tour of the temple and see its unique architecture.
According to a post on X, 1.8 million bricks were used in the construction of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.
It's believed that over 50,000 people of the Indian diaspora have already registered for the ‘Ahlan Modi 2024’ community event in Abu Dhabi on 13 February. Here, PM Modi is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora.
Over 40,000 cubic feet of marble has been used to build the interior of the Mandir, according to a post on X.
The construction of the temple was first announced by PM Modi in 2015, and its now nearly complete.
Sweden's Ambassador Designate Fredrik P Floren had visited the Mandir in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
Over 1,80,000 cubic feet of sandstone was reportedly used to build the exterior of the Mandir.
Alison Milton, ambassador of Ireland, was one of the members of the 42 nations who visited the Temple in January 2024.
The tallest shikhar (spire) of the Mandir is 108 feet tall.
The temple is also reportedly adorned with intricate motifs crafted with skill.
