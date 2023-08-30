Photos: Ahead Of G20 Summit, Atishi Inspects Lodhi Road, Pragati Maidan Stretch

Delhi Minister Atishi inspects areas around Delhi ahead of the G20 summit.
Photo: (X/ @AamAadmiParty)
The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been visiting various parts of Delhi over the past few days as part of their inspection of the city's G20 Summit preparations. Atishi, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister for Delhi, assessed the G20 Summit preparations by visiting Lodhi Road and the Pragati Maidan stretch on 29 August, Tuesday.
Atishi said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal aims for "a cleaner and more beautiful Delhi", with the PWD focusing on streetscaping projects across Delhi inspired by European roads over the past year.
“Today, I inspected Lodhi Road, a vital part of Central Delhi. PWD has completely transformed this stretch with contemporary design and architecture. As Delhi will welcome the G20 delegates soon, we aspire to showcase our finest work to them,” said Atishi.
With the inspections taking place, Delhi Minister of Urban Development Saurabh Bhardwaj and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, too, assessed various parts of Old Delhi as well, including the town hall and Ghalib ki Haveli.
"Took stock of the ground situation by visiting the Town Hall, Mirza Ghalib Haveli, and other areas of Old Delhi. The AAP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave no stone unturned in view of the preparations," tweeted Mayor Oberoi on X on 28 August, Monday.
Mayor Oberoi said she was commited to showcase the rich heritage and culture of old Delhi through various initiatives during the inspection of Ghalib ki Haveli.
Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the "Delhi government has not received any financial help from the Centre for Beautification Work for the G20 Summit." He further clarified that the state government had not made any such request.
Bhardwaj and Oberoi conducted inspections at Chandni Chowk and the G20 park in Greater Kailash.
Saurabh Bharadwaj visited Moti Bagh as well and mentioned that Delhi is prepared to welcome foreign guests.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)