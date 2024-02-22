Shambhu Border: At 'Dilli Chalo' Protest, Farmers Bear the Brunt of Tear Gas

Many farmers had gathered at Shambhu border and tried to get through the police.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Farmers trying to converse with the police to let them go ahead.
Raman Singh, one of the protestors using a wet sack to fight the tear gas effect.
Harwinder Singh from Ganour district, Patiala.
Farmers trying to talk to the police while one holds a tear gas bullet in his hands.
Balwant Singh from Faridkot district, Punjab.
One of the Nihang Sikhs telling the police not to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets.
Farmers trying to record a video and document from behind the barricades.
Mahna Singh, from Ganour in Patiala district.
Farmers running in the opposite direction as the tear gas shells were fired at them.
Manjeet Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.
Farmers gathering to collectively walk ahead together.
Sewak Singh from Kakrala Bhaika, Punjab.
