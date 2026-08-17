Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kaafi Real: For Assam, Floods Mean Losing Everything—Every Year

Kaafi Real: For Assam, Floods Mean Losing Everything—Every Year

The floods affected over 1.22 lakh people across multiple districts, with the total death toll reaching 104.

Aroop Mishra
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>The floods affected over 1.22 lakh people across multiple districts, with the total death toll reaching 104,&nbsp;according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.</p></div>
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The floods affected over 1.22 lakh people across multiple districts, with the total death toll reaching 104, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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