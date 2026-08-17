Kaafi Real: For Assam, Floods Mean Losing Everything—Every Year
The floods affected over 1.22 lakh people across multiple districts, with the total death toll reaching 104.
Published:
The floods affected over 1.22 lakh people across multiple districts, with the total death toll reaching 104, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
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(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
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(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)