In Photos: 76th Army Day Parade in Lucknow Showcases Military, Combat Skills

A contingent marches past during Army Day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
(Photo: PTI)
Army Chief General Manoj Pande inspects the parade during Army Day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
“I solemnly acknowledge the sacrifice and fortitude of the ‘Veer Naris’ & their families, and reaffirm our support and solidarity with them," said General Pande.
Army personnel perform during Army Day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January,
Army Dare Devils perform during Army Day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
Army paragliders perform during Army Day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering after the military and combat display organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during the military and combat display 'Shaurya Sandhya' organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
An Army official performs during the military and combat display 'Shaurya Sandhya' organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
Army personnel perform during the military and combat display 'Shaurya Sandhya' organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations in Lucknow on Monday, 15 January.
The 76th Army Day was celebrated at various places in North Bengal and Sikkim by TrishaktiCorps Warriors. Wreath-laying ceremonies were conducted at various War Memorials as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.
A band display was organised at Gangtok and at Baba Harbhajan Singh's shrine in Nathula.
