In Photos: Hundreds Queue Up To Get a Taste of the Delhi Apple Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the opening of India's second Apple retail store in New Delhi's Saket.
(Photo: PTI)
After the successful opening of India's first Apple store in Mumbai a few days ago, hundreds gathered to witness the inauguration of Apple's second store, in New Delhi's Saket, on Thursday, 20 April.
Customers queue up at the newly opened Apple store in Saket.
Apple CEO Tim Cook interacts with customers at the newly opened Apple store in Saket.
Tim Cook poses for a selfie with a customer.
Tim Cook greets customers at the New Delhi store.
Customers taking a good look at the products at the newly opened Apple store.
Twenty-three-year-old Miraj from Delhi says he's a massive tech afficionado. "I'm so excited. I am here to explore the products, and I may even buy a new iPad for my father," he tells The Quint.
Miraj exploring iPhones at the Apple store.
Ayush Jain from Delhi says he loves collecting tech products. He says he owns a 1st Gen iBook, 1st Gen Mac Book with Wi-Fi connectivity, 1st Gen iPad and iPhone, and an Apple Watch Series Zero. But Ayush says he's never used any of it. "It's still sealed in the package. I just love collecting them."
