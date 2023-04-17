In Photos: Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was passed as an ordinance in November 2020 and then assented as an Act in March 2021. Since then, several people have been arrested for forceful religious conversion in the state. But an investigation by The Quint, spanning through multiple districts of UP has revealed a major loophole. Many of the FIRs and subsequent arrests in cases of forceful religious conversion go against the very law that they are based on.