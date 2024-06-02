Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Ananya, Sara Post Pictures From France & Italy

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Ananya, Sara Post Pictures From France & Italy

Sara and Ananya shared photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash has been the talk of the town. The party took place onboard a luxury cruise that journeyed from Italy to the South of France (Cannes) and back. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, several Bollywood celebrities attended the bash and some took to Instagram to share photos of them holidaying in Italy and France.

Ananya Panday shared photos of the scenic  Portofino on Instagram.

Ananya also shared a photo from a restaurant. 

Ananya posing near a dock in a yellow dress.

Sara Ali Khan also posted a bunch of photos from the cruise party on Instagram.

Sara, her brother Ibrahim and dad Saif Ali Khan enjoying their vacation in Italy.

Sara took some time out to explore the cities. 

Sara and Ibrahim strike a pose.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

Sara and her friends have a blast during Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding party.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

