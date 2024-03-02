Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding: Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Post Pics; Jeh Steals the Show

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations that will take place from 1-3 March.

Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of her outfit from day 1 and also posted some photos with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh and Taimur. Jeh's adorable expression definitely stole the show! She shared a picture with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor as well.

Kareena opted for a pink saree while Saif Ali Khan wore a pinstripe suit. Actor Karisma Kapoor also posted pictures of her outfit with the caption, "Last night was (bomb emoji) (thunderbolt emoji) (heart emoji) (stars emoji)."

Karisma Kapoor wore a black top with impeccable craftsmanship and paired it with a golden skirt and the look was topped off with a stunning cape.

Actor Sonam Kapoor posted pictures of her outfit from the first day of celebrations too along with some adorable pictures with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

