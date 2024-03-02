Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding: Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Post Pics; Jeh Steals the Show

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations that will take place from 1-3 March.
Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of her outfit from day 1 and also posted some photos with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh and Taimur. Jeh's adorable expression definitely stole the show! She shared a picture with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor as well.
Kareena opted for a pink saree while Saif Ali Khan wore a pinstripe suit. Actor Karisma Kapoor also posted pictures of her outfit with the caption, "Last night was (bomb emoji) (thunderbolt emoji) (heart emoji) (stars emoji)."
Karisma Kapoor wore a black top with impeccable craftsmanship and paired it with a golden skirt and the look was topped off with a stunning cape.
Actor Sonam Kapoor posted pictures of her outfit from the first day of celebrations too along with some adorable pictures with her sister Rhea Kapoor.
Check out all the photos here.
Sonam shared the photos and wrote, "With my main @rheakapoor (in matching anokhiiii)"
