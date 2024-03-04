Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Shares 'Wholesome' Pics With Ranbir and Raha at Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding

Alia Shares 'Wholesome' Pics With Ranbir and Raha at Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding

Alia Bhatt, her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor were at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.
Alia Bhatt, her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor were at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations that took place from 1-3 March. She shared some of the photos from the event.

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Anant Ambani wedding. 

Alia Bhatt wore blue for one of the event. 

Kareena and Alia are seen getting ready. 

Alia looked stunning. 

Alia and Ranbir.

Alia with daughter Raha. 

