Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani Set to Attend Cannes 2024

The Cannes FIlm Festival commenced on 14 May and will go on till 25 May.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya set off to Cannes Film Festival.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they were setting off to Cannes Film Festival. All the actors posed for the paparazzi.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. Her injured arm caught everyone's attention. The actor was seen wearing an arm sling on her right hand.

Kiara Advani is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival this year.

Sobhita Dhulipala will also be walking the red carpet at Cannes.

Aishwarya's injured arm caught everyone's attention.

