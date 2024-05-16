Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani Set to Attend Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya set off to Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they were setting off to Cannes Film Festival. All the actors posed for the paparazzi.
Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. Her injured arm caught everyone's attention. The actor was seen wearing an arm sling on her right hand.
Kiara Advani is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival this year.
Sobhita Dhulipala will also be walking the red carpet at Cannes.
