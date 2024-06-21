Ahead of Wedding, Zaheer Iqbal & Family Meet Sonakshi Sinha's Parents

Zaheer Iqbal's and his family met Sonakshi Sinha's parents ahead of their wedding.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities have begun. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 23 June. On Thursday (20 June) night, Zaheer Iqbal's family met Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The paparazzi clicked photos of the families greeting each other. Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to make an official announcement.
Zaheer Iqbal and his family meet Sonakshi Sinha's parents aheadof their wedding.
Zaheer with Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha.
Shatrughan Sinha waves at the paps.
Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly tie the knot on 23 June.
Paps clicked photos of the families greeting each other.
Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to make an official announcement..
