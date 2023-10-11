Photos: AAP Protests Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest, Several Workers Detained

AAP workers protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest.
(Photo: @AamAadmiParty)
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's arrest sparked a protest in the national capital on Tuesday 10 October, with party workers and leaders accusing the Delhi Police of thrashing and detaining hundreds of protesters while they were on their way to the BJP headquarters.
AAP workers and leaders chanted slogans like "Sanjay Singh sher hai" and "Modi jab-jab darta hai, ED ko aage karta hai."
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak claimed that the BJP arrested Sanjay Singh in a bogus case as they fear it will be difficult for the saffron party to stop the AAP.
"I want to tell the BJP government that no matter how many fake cases they file against AAP leaders or how many AAP leaders they put in jail, it will not scare us. Now, it is impossible for them to stop the AAP. For us, national interest comes first and our fight is to save the Constitution of the country. We will fight against the BJP dictatorship and end it once and for all,” said Sandeep Pathak.
During the protest, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar claimed that the ED and CBI have been investigating a bogus case (Delhi excise policy) for 15 months, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but have not found anything. The Supreme Court warned that if the case is brought, it could be quickly resolved.
"MP Sanjay Singh is the loudest voice of the poor. He does not hesitate to speak against the Modi government. That's why the Modi government has got him arrested through ED. The police have beaten our workers brutally even though they were protesting peacefully. Many people received head injuries. They even thrashed the women. This brutality by the police shows that Modi has destroyed the Constitution and democracy,” said Kuldeep Kumar.
