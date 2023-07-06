Photos: AAP Workers Protest Against Centre's Ordinance in Delhi, Burn Effigies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 5 July organised protest rallies at multiple locations in New Delhi and burnt effigies of the Central government's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 5 July organised protest rallies at multiple locations in New Delhi and burnt effigies of the Central government's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. "From 6 July to 13 July, effigies and copies of the black ordinance will be burnt at various locations across Delhi," the party said.
The AAP said that the significant turnout of Delhi residents for the protest rallies clearly conveyed their demand for the withdrawal of the ordinance that "infringes upon the constitutional rights of the elected government".
The public firmly believes that the 'black' ordinance undermines the best interests of Delhi, AAP said.
AAP supporters protesting in Delhi.
The AAP also alleged that the ordinance effectively stripped the elected government of Delhi of its rightful powers.
The party would take the struggle to the streets to challenge the 'black' ordinance imposed by the Central government, it said.
AAP supporters protesting in Delhi.
AAP supporters protesting in Delhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)