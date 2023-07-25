In Photos: AAP's Nationwide Protests Over Manipur Unrest

AAP leaders protesting in Rajasthan on Tuesday, 25 July.
(Photo: Twitter/AAP)
“No daughter left, no house left in Manipur. Maun Modi have some shame!! Protest against the killings and atrocities on women in BJP-ruled Manipur,” tweeted the AAP along with photos of their protests in Rajasthan.
“Massive nationwide protests by 'AAP' against the violence in Manipur @AAPTELANGANA staged a protest against the violence and killings of women in Manipur,” tweeted AAP, adding clips of their Telangana protest.
AAP shared photos from their protest in West Bengal with a tweet: “AAP West Bengal rise against the role of Modi Govt. in the aggravation in Manipur Pictures from the protest at Kolkata.”
“Remove Modi, Save the country and Manipur. Violent protest by activists of @AAPMaharashtrawho came out on the streets to raise the voice of the people of Manipur,” tweeted AAP, drawing light on the Maharashtra protest.
“AAP Tamil Nadu's massive protest today at Chennai against the PM Modi's Double engine govt's failure to safeguard the women in Manipur,” tweeted AAP, criticising PM Modi.
“Karnataka demands answers from PM Modi, stages protest in Bengaluru. Why is Article 355, 356 not being applied? Why is Manipur Government not being sacked?,” tweeted AAP questioning the ruling government.
AAP leaders in Gujarat protested against the incidents of violence in Manipur, where the “BJP police misbehaved” with them.
“The women of the country are in danger The tyrant is in power. Strong protest @AAPMPOfficial against the killings and brutality of women in Manipur,” tweeted AAP.
“Manipur is burning in the fire of riots Modi's silent fast is going on in Delhi Strong performance by AAP in Bhubaneswar, Odisha,” tweeted AAP.
