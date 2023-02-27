Watch: AAP Workers Protest Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

AAP workers all across India came out on the streets on Monday, 27 February, to protest against Sisodia's arrest.
(Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma)
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Police personnel try to stop AAP supporters protesting over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the state's excise policy case.
Police personnel try to stop AAP supporters protesting over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the liquor excise policy case, in New Delhi, on Monday, 27 February.
Sisodia was arrested on Sunday, 26 February, by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
AAP Punjab workers protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
AAP workers hold up placards with slogans like "Salute to education minister," in support of Manish Sisodia, in Punjab on Monday, 27 February.
AAP workers protest against Sisodia's arrest in Bengaluru on Monday, 27 February.
AAP workers stage a protest outside the BJP office in Nagpur over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest.
AAP workers in Mumbai protesting against Manish Sisodia's arrest.
AAP workers stage a protest outside the BJP office in Hyderabad over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI.
Police detain AAP workers protesting against Sisodia's arrest in Bhopal.
Security personnel set up police barricades near the AAP office in New Delhi, in view of the party's protest over Sisodia's arrest.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed near the AAP office in New Delhi.
Tight security arrangements near BJP headquarters in Delhi, in view of the protest by AAP workers.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 26 February, in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
AAP workers all across India came out on the streets on Monday, 27 February, to protest against Sisodia's arrest.
The central investigative body arrested Delhi's deputy CM after 7-8 hours of questioning. Sisodia will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi by the CBI on Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)