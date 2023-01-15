In Photos: 75th Army Day Celebrations in Bengaluru

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: 75th Army Day Celebrations In Bengaluru

In a first, the parade has been shifted to Bengaluru from Delhi.
(Photo: PM Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande takes the salute during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Army Band performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Bengaluru: Army helicopters fly-past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

