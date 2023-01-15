In Photos: 75th Army Day Celebrations in Bengaluru
(Photo: PM Narendra Modi/Twitter)
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande takes the salute during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Army Band performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Army helicopters fly-past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
