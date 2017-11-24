In Photos: The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Changed the Face of Terror

On the tenth anniversary of the gruesome attack, here are some pictures from the horrifying day.
A trapped guest looks out of the window from the Taj Mahal Hotel in an attempt to find help. | (Photo: Reuters)
A trapped guest looks out of the window from the Taj Mahal Hotel in an attempt to find help.

(This story was first published on 26 November 2018 and is being republished from The Quint's archives to mark 13 years of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.)

26 November 2008: The date is forever etched in the minds of Mumbaikars and the rest of India, as the country’s financial capital witnessed the biggest terror siege it had encountered in history.

Terrorists, allegedly from from Lashkar-e-Taiba, stormed the city’s biggest hotels – the Taj Mahal Hotel and the Oberoi, merely minutes away from each other. Another group had taken over the city’s transit point, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station.

The siege lasted over a day, with NSG commandos battling the terrorists who had killed close to 170 people.

On the tenth anniversary of this gruesome attack, here are some pictures of the horrifying day.

Journalists run for shelter as the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai burns under fire from terrorists cooped inside.
A trapped guest looks for a way out.
Fire inside Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai after the terrorists attack. 
Commandos take position at the periphery of the Taj Mahal hotel to combat terrorists.
Journalists duck from getting hurt while covering the attacks outside the Taj Mahal Hotel
Policemen survey the hotel rooms post the horrific attack
A woman mourns the loss of her relative to the attack
NSG Commandos help a guest escape from the Taj Mahal hotel.
