In Photos: The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Changed the Face of Terror

26 November 2008: The date is forever etched in the minds of Mumbaikars and the rest of India, as the country’s financial capital witnessed the biggest terror siege it had encountered in history.

Terrorists, allegedly from from Lashkar-e-Taiba, stormed the city’s biggest hotels – the Taj Mahal Hotel and the Oberoi, merely minutes away from each other. Another group had taken over the city’s transit point, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station.

The siege lasted over a day, with NSG commandos battling the terrorists who had killed close to 170 people.

On the tenth anniversary of this gruesome attack, here are some pictures of the horrifying day.