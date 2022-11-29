'Leaders Who Can Change the World': Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 on 30 November

The event will be livestreamed on the Ramon Magsaysay Award’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The presentation ceremonies for the 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards will be held on Wednesday, 30 November at 4.30 pm (Manila Time).
The event will be livestreamed on the Ramon Magsaysay Award’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on 30 November at 4.30 pm (Manila Time).
The four recipients of this year's awards, namely, Gary Bencheghib from Indonesia, Sotheara Chhim from Cambodia, Tadashi Hattori from Japan, and Bernadette J Madrid from the Philippines, will personally receive their Awards at a private event at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila, Philippines.
“This year is also a transition year for us at the Foundation. To strengthen our identity as an Asian organisation, we shall continue inviting prominent Asian leaders, including past Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, to be guests of honor at the annual Presentation Ceremonies. On this occasion, we are honoured to have one of the world’s widely acclaimed leaders in the field of public health, education, and community development, 1994 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Mechai Viravaidya from Thailand, to deliver the keynote message," added Aurelio R Montinola III.
“Greatness of Spirit is very much alive in Asia and we need to find more creative ways of bringing hope and inspiration to our larger audience, Asia. Last year, we managed to pull off a 100% virtual event that brought us our best viewership to date, with over a million views! This year, we are holding our first hybrid event as pandemic constraints have somewhat eased," said RMAF President Susanna B Afan.
“It’s like coming home, and discovering a whole new vantage point. While the venue will be much smaller and the program much simpler than what we usually hold, we are aiming to reach a wider audience, across the Philippines and the Asian region who can join us through our various live-streaming platforms,” Montinola added.
“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the transformative work and the inspiring lives of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.
