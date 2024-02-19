Inaugurating Temples in the UAE is No Way to ‘Decolonise’ Indian Culture

Let’s also talk about the Sikh diaspora. There are over 600 Gurudwaras just in the US, UK, and Canada. As a matter of fact, there are already 7 gurudwaras in the UAE!

From Fiji to Australia and New Zealand, to Durban in South Africa, to Zanzibar in Tanzania, to Trinidad, Suriname, and Guyana in the Caribbean - everywhere Indians have landed over the centuries, they have literally carried their ‘culture’ in their suitcases and held on to it proudly. The desi restaurants and clothes shops, the mandirs and gurudwaras, the traditional marriages complete with Indian film music – literally tell us that there are millions of culturally proud Indians all over the world, and they need no one to ‘decolonise’ their minds.

And India’s vast cultural footprint is not a recent phenomenon. Just FYI - Bahrain’s Srinathji Temple is over 200 years old, and Muscat’s Sri Shiva Temple is over 100 years old.