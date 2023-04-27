Wit and Spirit: Remembering Friend, Mentor, Art Historian Catherine Asher

Again, I have to make a rigorous effort not to chuckle and draw attention to myself. Repeatedly, I exhort her not to make me an unwitting accomplice in this mischief of hers but she thoroughly relishes the idea, and yet again, there is nothing for us to do but to laugh about it.

The reason I begin reminiscing about Catherine Asher through the above-cited merry interactions is to foreground two realisations about her quintessential disposition.