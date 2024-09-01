Why Uzbekistan is a Valuable Partner for India

Uzbekistan boasts a 97 percent literacy rate. Over the past six years, the number of universities in the country has increased from 77 to 210, enrolment has increased by five times, the number of students has increased by one million, and enrolment in higher education has increased from nine percent to 38 percent. The number of government grants has also doubled to 40,000, of which grants for master's degrees have increased by five times. Many Indian universities like Sharda University and Amity University have opened campuses in Uzbekistan.

Along with all of this, Uzbekistan has maintained itself as a tolerant, pluralistic society, maintaining a strong balance between secularism and religious freedom.

These changes have also been reflected in Uzbekistan’s external relations and international profile. For instance, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has unveiled a new partnership strategy for Uzbekistan to support its transition to a green economy.