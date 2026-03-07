War is Not Just a Crisis of Economy, Strategic Capital Losses Can Break Nations

More often than not, in public debates surrounding the war, the discussion gravitates towards the visible costs: the number of jets lost, military expenditure, infrastructure destruction, humanitarian crises, and economic disruption. Governments around the world tally defence budgets, analysts calculate the prices of ammunition, and commentators debate the economic consequences.

However, these debates often obscure the far more consequential reality: the most enduring costs of war are strategic rather than financial. They shape the future of international relations long after the gun falls silent.

The ongoing tension in West Asia illustrates this dynamic with remarkable clarity.