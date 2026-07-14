A House in Argentina Where Tagore Once Found Solace

This summer, as we headed to Argentina, football wasn’t much on our minds. It was still the early phase of the FIFA World Cup, and being vacationers, we were more excited about our first trip to South America. But in the airport where we changed flights, for football fans going in the opposite direction, the “Vamos Argentina” buzz was very real.

In fact, after we landed in Buenos Aires, our cab driver was puzzled that we’d come for a visit from the US during the World Cup. Such encounters can be deceptive, though. Once we got to El Centro, what we found was a vibrant, cosmopolitan, and sprawling city—a city where the lionisation of sports heroes like Lionel Messi, captured by billboards and cutouts in shop windows, told only one story.