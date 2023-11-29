Uttarkashi Tunnel | 'Hardiness of Trapped Workers Helped Us': NDMA's Ata Hasnain

Q: What is your first reaction to this successful rescue effort, given that it was such a high-pressure situation spanning over 17 days, but every one of those 41 workers made it out alive?

A: Well, frankly, I'm used to pressure, and in this particular case, expectations were running very high. But personally, I had confidence in all the measures that were being taken because they were being driven from the highest level, that is, by the honourable prime minister himself. He had taken such a genuine interest in this whole thing and was personally monitoring it. His office was coordinating all the rescue efforts.

I had been tasked by the Prime Minister's Office to make sure that the information was reaching the public and on time, very transparently, without holding back anything. The manner in which all departments of the government were functioning, I knew that it was only a matter of time. Nevertheless, we were prepared for the long haul, maybe 40, or 45 days if necessary.