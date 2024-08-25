Unified Pension Scheme is a U-turn That Will Have Severe Fiscal Implications

It requires some reflection to note that the NPS was introduced by the Vajpayee government because of a “fundamental issue associated with OPS”. That, it was unfunded and will ultimately balloon the nation’s fiscal deficit, at unsustainable levels.

It was also argued then how with better health facilities, the OPS will become unsustainable in the long run. As observed here : “Data show that over the last three decades, pension liabilities for the Centre and states have jumped manifold. In 1990-91, the Centre’s pension bill was Rs 3,272 crore, and the outgo for all states put together was Rs 3,131 crore. By 2020-21, the Centre’s bill had jumped 58 times to Rs 1,90,886 crore; for states, it had shot up 125 times to Rs 3,86,001 crore.”

According to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the UPS has five key features:

Assured Pension

Assured Minimum Pension

Assured Family Pension

Inflation Indexation

Lumpsum Payment at Superannuation

The UPS announcement needs to be put in an appropriate political economy context. The scheme will have significant fiscal implications for a government that is already fiscally stretched and has a ballooning government debt-to-GDP ratio. The limitations of OPS have given way to a more pragmatic scheme, even though many states in recent years have returned to the OPS (for example, Himachal in 2023, Rajasthan in 2022, Chhattisgarh in 2022, Punjab in 2022). Most states returning to OPS have been Opposition-run states and the argument that the BJP gave it was that this was being offered as ‘revdi’ to voters for electoral gains.