Ukraine to Palestine, Western Commentariat Resorts to 'Clash of Civilizations'

In the aftermath of the deadly bombing of the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, killing many hundreds including women and children, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a tweet, which was later deleted about this war being a struggle between "the children of light and the children of darkness."

Not long ago, The Guardian ran an article that attributed the Russian brutalities as inherent to their culture, and the Ukrainian official sources also invoked the term orcs, referring to the humanoid creatures serving as the main villain from the Lord of the Rings stories. As pointed out by Emily Couch, the Western commentariat and media were quick to attribute this to Russia’s “Asian-ness” constructing Russia as Oriental.