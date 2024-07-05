UK Elections: Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar for Labour as Rishi Sunak and Tories Decimated

For many Indians, Rishi Sunak as prime minister was seen as Britain's “son-in-law”, i.e., the first desi PM (though unelected). Many Indian media outlets even ran opinions about ‘reverse Raj’.

But what did Sunak do during his tenure? In author and historian Sathnam Sanghera’s words on X, “Well, it’s amazing we had a brown PM. Something I thought I would never live to see. But he dabbled in racism when it was convenient, and, politically speaking, turned out to be a total and utter bellend.”

Yes, he got a chance and he blew it. The Tories have been annihilated. Conceding defeat, Sunak said, "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn... and I take responsibility for the loss.”