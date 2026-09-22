Trump's Latest Media Ban Is a Dangerous Blow to Press Freedom

The once mighty White House Correspondents Association said on 19 September that the “action revoking access for journalists from CNN, Politico and MS Now violates the First Amendment […] The WHCA calls on the administration to immediately restore our colleagues’ access.”

On the day after the ban was announced, CNN’s Betsy Klein, MS NOW’s Akayla Gardner and Politico’s Cheyenne Haslett all reported on having their badges taken away from them after showing up to work at the White House.

Klein’s report on CNN argued reporting would continue and “we can do our job anywhere”. But while this is a commendable aim, it is a wrongheaded argument to make when you are also maintaining that you ought to be doing that job from inside the White House because access is an inalienable right.