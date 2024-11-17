Trump Had to Win to Avoid Going to Jail

An American academic who specialises in South Asia sent a WhatsApp message to this writer after it was known that Donald Trump would be the next president of the United States: "Very soon, the US will start resembling Modi’s India."

If any analysis of his first term from 2016-2020 is anything to go by, then the US and the world should brace up for turbulence. Unlike the eccentric president he proved to be, this time around, Trump will move into the White House with sharpened knives. He will be more assured about his agenda and enemies to exact revenge on for giving him unending grief.