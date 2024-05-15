Sushil Kumar Modi | The One BJP Leader in Bihar Respected by All His Adversaries

Among the politicians in Bihar, Sushil Modi was the one BJP leader respected by all, and in his career spanning over 40 years, he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and a Member of the Legislative Council for three terms each and also served one term each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He was also the deputy chief minister of Bihar for 12 years under Nitish Kumar, and lastly, the leader of the Opposition in both houses of the state legislature for almost 12 years.

While he was deputy chief minister, he also held the position of finance minister and was appointed as the chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers for the implementation of the GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Beginning his career as a volunteer of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Sushil Modi contested for the post of general secretary at Patna University Students Union in 1973 and won. During this period, he developed a close relationship with Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had secured the position of union president.