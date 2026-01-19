Should Supreme Court 'Read Up' a Law? Or Leave It to Parliament?

I am not a legal scholar. So, I cannot make arguments powered by pristine jurisprudence. But I am a first-generation entrepreneur and editor who’s had several face-offs with various laws — commercial, contractual, taxation, and free speech — either as a plaintiff or defendant. What I am about to write is inspired by my real-world experience and learning.

As with hundreds of experts, I too, was taken aback at the recent Supreme Court judgment denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. It’s a fairly settled proposition that bail orders should not cogitate on the evidence or merits of a case, ie bail should be governed by the imperative to guarantee the personal liberty of an accused who is presumed to be innocent until he is convicted.

Unless a person is a proclaimed offender with a track record of violence, intimidation of witnesses, and a demonstrated tendency to break jails or flee from justice, bail should be granted, almost as a default outcome. But the Supreme Court took off on an entirely new trajectory. It created a “hierarchy of actions” allegedly done by Khalid and Imam that somehow contaminated their presumption of innocence. Although all seven accused were charged under the same FIR, the court parsed them into two distinct categories. Five were thought to have committed a “lesser crime” and given bail, while Khalid and Imam were pronounced as potential kingpins in a “hierarchy” of the accused.

I was struck by how two honourable judges had dramatically expanded the scope of the bail law, much beyond the legislative intent of the lawmakers. Now the police can simply allege — not prove — by producing some “evidence” — which has not been cross-examined or challenged by the accused — to allege that “he or she was the ringleader”. Bingo! These allegations become sufficient grounds to deny bail to the purported kingpin, even as the FIR makes the same case against a group of accused people which is set free.

What an extraordinary expansion of the law by a judicial fiat, without going through the rigours of a legislative amendment! It’s a truism that the Supreme Court is the final authority to adjudicate on whether a law is constitutional, or whether it should be restricted or “read down” to align it with the sacred document. But here, the Court was “reading up” the statute, making it more expansive, pushing it into new, untrammelled, and unintended directions. And then I realised a disturbing truth — this was not an isolated order, but one of a series of recent judgments.