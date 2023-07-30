Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

A curation of essential opinion pieces of the weekend from across newspapers, made just for you.
In for The Indian Express, Namrata Maheshwari and Shruti Narayan, list out the grave economic implications of the internet shutdown in Manipur and point out how India seems to have learnt nothing from denying citizens access to the web in Kashmir.
For instance, a six-month communication blockade in Kashmir in 2019 left over five lakh people jobless, and Rajasthan suffered losses of Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns over one month in 2021. At a national level, internet shutdowns in 2022 caused losses of over Rs 1,500 crore, and those in the first half of 2023 have surpassed Rs 2,091 crore.
Taking a dig at India’s reaction to the Bhagavad Gita scene in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Capt GR Gopinath, in for Deccan Herald, discusses the growing trend of prudishness and moral policing in the country.
He delves into the (now) censored scene in the film and questions this shift towards a more conservative and censorious society and reflects on the implications it has on personal liberties.
for The Telegraph, Historian Ramachandra Guha explores the lesser-known aspect of Albert Einstein as a moralist and philosopher, in addition to his renowned contributions as a scientist.
Guha delves into his views on ethics, politics, and humanity, as expressed through his writings and speeches and discusses how Einstein's insights went beyond scientific matters and encompassed profound reflections on social justice, peace, and the responsible use of scientific knowledge.
TM Krishna’s for The Telegraph sheds light on the phenomenon of the middle class cocooning itself within a bubble – detached from harsh realities and systemic problems faced by less privileged individuals, thereby perpetuating social disconnect and apathy towards social issues.
Krishna maps India’s reactions to various recent events and thus draws out how certain sections of the middle class prioritise their comfort and convenience over engaging with or challenging the prevalent issues faced by marginalised communities.
in The Hindu questions the Supreme Court's justification for the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief Sanjay Mishra (again) and argues that the government could have utilised Mr. Mishra's services for FATF purposes while appointing a successor for routine activities.
According to the piece, the Court's permissive stance is seen as detracting from its responsibility to hold the government accountable for actions previously deemed illegal.
As the crisis in Manipur continues unabated, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, unleashes a scathing commentary on the government's inaction. He criticises the centre for its indifference towards the plight of the people in Manipur and its failure to take adequate measures to resolve the conflict.
Professor Sonalde Desai, in her piece for The Times of India, points out the concerns raised by various experts about the credibility of recent statistical data in India and calls for urgent reforms to restore trust in the statistical system. While doing so, Desai highlights how reliable and accurate data is crucial for making informed policy decisions and understanding the country's economic and social progress.
Dr H V Hande, in for The New Indian Express, charts out Ambedkar's vision of the UCC as a means to achieve social justice, gender equality, and the unification of diverse communities under a single legal framework. The piece also examines the historical context and contemporary debates surrounding the implementation of the UCC in India, emphasising its potential significance in ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens.
, Manish Tewari advocates for the need to establish a robust legal framework in India to protect individual privacy, particularly in the context of emerging technologies and data-driven practices.
While highlighting the growing concerns about data breaches and the potential threats posed by the misuse of personal data, especially in the age of rapid technological advancements, Tewari emphasises on the formulation of comprehensive and effective privacy laws that would not only protect citizens but also create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive while respecting individuals' right to privacy.
