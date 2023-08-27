Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing for The Indian Express, Sandeep Dwivedi points out the significant role of mothers in the lives of chess prodigies, focusing on examples like Garry Kasparov, R Praggnanandhaa, and Viswanathan Anand.

Dwivedi narrates how Kasparov's mother, Klara Shagenovna, played a pivotal role in his journey, including his challenges against the Soviet system and his later critique of Vladimir Putin.

The piece goes on to shed light on the efforts of Nagalakshmi, Pragg's mother, who acts as his mentor, supporter, dietician, and more, along with Sushila, Anand's mother, who helped her son find training opportunities and hone his skills.