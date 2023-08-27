Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

A curation of essential opinion pieces of the weekend from across newspapers, made just for you.
Writing for The Indian Express, Sandeep Dwivedi the significant role of mothers in the lives of chess prodigies, focusing on examples like Garry Kasparov, R Praggnanandhaa, and Viswanathan Anand.
Dwivedi narrates how Kasparov's mother, Klara Shagenovna, played a pivotal role in his journey, including his challenges against the Soviet system and his later critique of Vladimir Putin.
The piece goes on to shed light on the efforts of Nagalakshmi, Pragg's mother, who acts as his mentor, supporter, dietician, and more, along with Sushila, Anand's mother, who helped her son find training opportunities and hone his skills.
Dr Narendra Bhandari, the former Chair of the Planetary Science and Exploration Program at ISRO, in his for The New Indian Express explains why India’s success on the moon is a launching platform for missions to other planets.
Dr Bhandari points out that the Moon's lower gravity and its protection from Earth's atmosphere make it an advantageous location for scientific studies and technological advancements. In doing so, he touches upon futuristic concepts such as collecting Helium-3 from lunar dust for fusion energy generation.
The piece emphasises the need for ISRO to maintain a sustained plan of lunar missions, ideally one every 3-4 years and suggests that ISRO could consider establishing a dedicated institute for planetary sciences and exploration to further enhance its capabilities in space exploration.
In his for Deccan Herald, Kabir Taneja discusses the growing influence of technology as a pivotal issue in international geopolitics, particularly in the context of India's outreach to West Asia.
He highlights how securing supply chains, critical technologies like semiconductors, and building domestic capacities have become essential due to the changing dynamics of global power. China's expansion of the BRICS consortium to include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and Egypt as permanent members is seen as a move to expand its influence in multilateral forums.
China's involvement in the region's technology landscape is growing, with examples like Saudi Arabia becoming an attractive destination for Chinese engineers working on AI, and Chinese firms selling defense equipment to countries like the UAE. The piece highlights that as West Asian countries collaborate more with China in the tech sector, it presents a challenge for India's diplomatic and economic engagement with the region.
Ashima Goyal’s for The Indian Express on the upcoming G20 summit and climate action, opens with these lines and suggests focusing on areas of potential agreement.
Goyal underscores the need to enhance financing availability, and discusses the challenges of climate finance and the role of public funds in reducing risk and attracting private investment.
Writing for Deccan Chronicle, Manish Tewari the recent suspension of parliamentarians from Opposition parties during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and emphasises that such suspensions without providing an opportunity for the concerned members to present their case, violate the fundamental principle of natural justice.
Tewari, thus, makes a case for implementing the recommendations from the Venkatachaliah Committee report to codify parliamentary privileges and underscores the need to strengthen the legal architecture of parliamentary privileges to uphold democracy, address biases, and ensure effective oversight.
Historian Ramachandra Guha, in for The Telegraph, addresses the propagation of falsehoods about Verrier Elwin, a British anthropologist who worked extensively in India, particularly the Northeast, during the mid-20th century. Guha points out how Verrier Elwin's legacy is being exploited for political gains, particularly by the Hindu Right.
Guha condemns the attempts to shift the conversation away from ongoing issues and conflicts in the Northeast to the past, with politicians like Himanta Biswa Sarma attempting to attribute blame to Elwin for various present-day problems. The piece underscores the need for context and fact-checking, asserting that Elwin's contributions to India and his legacy deserve accurate recognition and understanding.
This in The Hindu details out the recent BRICS summit held in Johannesburg and its significance in the global landscape.
It charts out how the BRICS has evolved from a coalition of emerging economies into a significant player with substantial global influence, offering an alternative perspective to the western-led G-7 club on issues ranging from climate change commitments to rejecting unilateral western sanctions.
The inclusion of new members, such as major Middle Eastern players and African and South American countries, expands BRICS' representation and potential influence, albeit with ongoing complexities, it adds.
P Chidambaram, in his for The Indian Express references Dr BR Ambedkar's caution about the working of a Constitution depending on those who implement it. He poses a question to the readers, asking whether India is working the Constitution or potentially wrecking it through recent actions and decisions.
The piece goes on to point out instances where the Constitution has faced overt and covert challenges, including the Emergency period and decisions made by the Supreme Court. Recent events are highlighted as covert assaults on the Constitution, such as the reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir, attempts to curtail the powers of the Union Territory of Delhi, changes in the appointment of election commissioners, and issues in state legislatures.
for The Telegraph, musician and public intellectual TM Krishna, sheds light the challenges faced by performing artists, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how not much has been done to bolster the economic security of the vulnerable community.
The piece commends the recent scheme introduced by the Rajasthan government to support folk artists and highlights the need for such initiatives to consider the complexities of defining art, accommodating different art forms, addressing biases, and ensuring sustainable employment opportunities.
Krishna concludes by advocating for parliamentary legislation that recognises artists' contributions, acknowledges their vulnerability, and ensures their basic minimum employment, while calling on states to develop plans tailored to their artists' needs and realities.
