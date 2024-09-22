Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Suppose the Constitutional amendments are passed in November-December 2024 (as hinted by the government) and simultaneous elections are scheduled in 2029. State Assemblies that will be elected in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 (altogether 24) will have their term curtailed by 1 to 4 years! Imagine electing a State Assembly in 2027 for only two years or in 2028 for just one year! Why would the people of the State and the political parties accept such an election? Worse, if an election threw up a hung Assembly; or if an elected State government is defeated on the floor of the Assembly; or if a chief minister resigned and no one is able to muster a majority: in such situations there will be a fresh election for the remainder of the term of five years which could be even for a few months!

P Chidambaram, The Indian Express