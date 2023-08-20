Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In the light of the death of a first year student at Kolkata's Jadavpur University, purportedly by suicide, after he was allegedly abused by his seniors, Supriya Chaudhuri writes in The Indian Express about how the University failed him in its duty of care.

"This horrific crime has aroused extraordinary public outrage, directed both at the administrative failure and at the sadistic cruelty masquerading under the obsolete euphemism, 'ragging'. It turns out that more or less everyone in the university community was aware of the bullying and abuse that routinely took place at the men’s hostel," writes Chaudhuri, Professor Emerita at the Kolkata-based University.