Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram discusses the Chief Economic Adviser's prediction that the Indian economy is expected to grow at around 6.5% annually for the remainder of the decade. In doing so, Chidambaram highlights the shift in expectations from the government, which previously aimed for double-digit growth and a USD 5 trillion economy by a certain timeline.
While emphasisng on the need to reset such goals, Chidambaram says that the current approach might hinder India's progress towards becoming a middle-income country and exacerbate socio-economic challenges.
Pranesh Prakash, while for Hindustan Times, tells us that the CoWIN incident earlier this week was not a one-time, accidental breach and explains that this is exactly why citizens need to have the option to opt out of large databases that have collected our data.
To address such leaks, according to Prakash, it is imperative to ensure decentralisation of data collection and storage, where individuals hold encrypted smart cards with their own data.
In her for Deccan Chronicle, Anita Anand explains how the government sees protests as inconveniences to be handled and controlled and threats to be removed, and does not seem to believe in the basic tenet of democracy – participation by the people. She illustrates this through the government’s treatment of the anti-CAA, farmers’ and wrestlers’ protests.
Historian Ramachandra Guha’s for The Telegraph tells the tale of two remarkable individuals, whose lives were intertwined by a shared commitment to serve their newly-independent nation.
In his tribute to Subramaniam Chenna Keshu and Shree Gopal Trivedy, he takes us through how one devoted his life to the development of Indian Railways and the other to manufacturing indigenous and foreign-designed aircraft.
In for The Indian Express, Salil Mishra points out that the recent removal of Jawaharlal Nehru's name from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is not surprising, given the ruling dispensation's contempt for him and its attempts to eliminate his legacy from independent India's political landscape.
What is truly alarming, however, is the lack of opposition to such actions, he says.
The ruling government's disdain for Nehru is mirrored by a widespread apathy among the people towards his contributions to India and its citizens. Why, though? Mishra answers:
As we await Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US from 21-23 June, former Indian Ambassador to the US Arun K Singh highlights the temptation to neatly categorise the relationship between the two countries.
However, it is rather crucial to view it as a partnership built on shared interests and the ability to respectfully disagree at times, he writes for The Times of India.
Bibek Debroy, in for The New Indian Express, points out the delays and gaps in Indian censuses and surveys, highlighting the need for timely and reliable data for policy making.
While raising concerns over the sampling methods and designs of surveys, Debroy suggests that India's official statistical machinery needs significant reflection and internal reforms to regain credibility and address deficiencies.
Writing for the Deccan Chronicle, Sunil Gatade on how the political landscape in India is undergoing an intriguing game of snakes and ladders as the country gears up for Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
For instance, Manipur’s N Biren Singh is facing increasing criticism as the state remains in turmoil and Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka has been made the scapegoat for the party's strategy failures, leading to a humiliating defeat.
As brand Modi suffers setbacks, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's top brass, along with anxious state leaders, are working tirelessly to devise foolproof strategies. On the other hand, the spotlight is on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the opposition camp as preparations for the next Lok Sabha polls begin.
While the recent train collision in Odisha continues to spark the usual reactions and discussions surrounding railway safety in India, K Balakesari, in for The Hindu, reminds us that it is time to engage with the debate more constructively.
He explains why it may be necessary to reassess the Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) scheme and consider reverting to a full-time Cabinet Minister for Railways. With significant investments and ongoing transformation, undivided attention at the highest policy-making level is crucial to overcome the challenges and ensure the safety of the railway system.