Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram critiques the recent remarks made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Analysing Bhagwat's speeches in the recent past, Chidambaram opines how the RSS leader's speech on 12 October was "typical Modi-speak."
In his weekly column for Hindustan Times, journalist and author Karan Thapar calls for honouring Ratan Tata with a posthumous Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.
Thapar opines that Tata's work, especially in business ethics, nation-building, and community service, merits recognition at the highest level, akin to past recipients like J.R.D. Tata.
Writing for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh reflects on the stark contrast between wealth and poverty witnessed by Adivasis in a village on the Konkan coast, near Mumbai.
Sharing her conversation with residents of the unnamed village, who lament about the lack of basic necessities, particularly clean water, the author critiques the failure of governance in addressing these disparities, questioning why politics overshadows the need for effective governance.
"One reason why governance does not improve is because we in the media rarely discuss it... Why is governance not more important than politics? Is governance not the ultimate objective of being in politics?" asks Singh.
Columnist Sunita Aron, in her piece for Hindustan Times, explores the challenges faced by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in regaining its influence in Uttar Pradesh, particularly among Dalit voters.
Aron talks about how the BSP, once the primary political choice for Dalits, is having an "existential crisis" and has weakened as other parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have made inroads into its Dalit vote bank.
Writing for Deccan Chronicle, Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari discusses the implications of strategic instability on nuclear postures globally.
Arguing that increasing geopolitical tensions and evolving military doctrines are reshaping how nuclear states perceive threats, Tewari opines,
Writing for Hindustan Times, former Rajya Sabha member and diplomat Pavan K Varma critiques the Nobel Prize selection process, arguing that it exhibits a pronounced Western bias that overlooks significant contributions from the Global South.
"The truth is that the Nobel Peace Prize is highly politicised," the author writes. The piece highlights how deserving individuals from non-Western countries are often ignored, which perpetuates a skewed narrative about global achievements in fields such as literature, peace, and science.
Roger Marshall, in his opinion piece for Deccan Herald, critiques the ongoing neglect of migrant workers across the globe. This is in context of ex-United State President Donald Trump's pledge to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants currently in the US.
Marshall argues that when people from poorer countries attempt to move to high-income western nations, they face a whole host of barriers, including "Kafkaesque rules that govern the issuance of visas or the granting of asylum by host countries."
In his piece for Deccan Herald, renowned singer and columnist TM Krishna discusses the issue of urban flooding in Chennai, criticising the privileged class for their selective outrage over the city's poor infrastructure. Krishna highlights the hypocrisy of benefiting from development while neglecting environmental and social consequences.
Leher Kala, in her opinion piece for The Indian Express, discusses the intervention of the Supreme Court regarding Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation after a retired professor alleged his daughters were being held against their will and brainwashed into monk-hood.
Reflecting on the cultural pressures faced by children, particularly in India, where parental expectations often demand conformity to traditional lifestyles, such as marriage and family, Kala writes,
