Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh reflects on the stark contrast between wealth and poverty witnessed by Adivasis in a village on the Konkan coast, near Mumbai.

Sharing her conversation with residents of the unnamed village, who lament about the lack of basic necessities, particularly clean water, the author critiques the failure of governance in addressing these disparities, questioning why politics overshadows the need for effective governance.

"One reason why governance does not improve is because we in the media rarely discuss it... Why is governance not more important than politics? Is governance not the ultimate objective of being in politics?" asks Singh.