Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argues that effective leadership should focus on unifying India and addressing its diverse needs with a clear, inclusive vision, rather than "division."

Critiquing the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leader opines, "A vision can emerge only when BJP’s playbook of division is junked."

The columnist advocates for policies and leadership that prioritises bridging societal divides, rather than deepening existing fractures.