Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argues that effective leadership should focus on unifying India and addressing its diverse needs with a clear, inclusive vision, rather than "division."
Critiquing the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leader opines, "A vision can emerge only when BJP’s playbook of division is junked."
The columnist advocates for policies and leadership that prioritises bridging societal divides, rather than deepening existing fractures.
In her column for Hindustan Times, Nabanita Sengupta, assistant professor in Kolkata's Sarsuna College, talks about how the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in the city's RG Kar college points out to systemic failures and lack of effective measures to address the root causes of gender-based violence.
Sengupta highlights the broader issue of violence against women in the city, emphasising the sense of fear and insecurity that pervades Kolkata. She says:
Film critic CS Venkiteswaran, in his piece for Hindustan Times, says that the Justice K Hema Committee report has exposed the troubling state of the Malayalam film industry in Kerala, where silence and fear have stifled discussions on systemic issues of harassment and abuse.
In light of sexual assault allegations against high-profile actors, the author emphasises on how the industry has failed to address issues which contributes to a toxic environment.
Critiquing the lack of accountability and the inadequate support systems for victims, Venkiteswaran says, "Unless there is political will, once the media storm settles down, the report will be laid to rest like any other. The industry and the organisations within it — part of the problem rather than the solution — bow to the same power structure."
In her piece for Hindustan Times, Lalitha Panicker argues that economic opportunities are crucial for the inclusion and empowerment of transgender persons in India.
The piece highlights the systemic barriers that transgender people face in accessing education, employment, and financial resources, which contribute to their marginalisation.
By advocating for targeted economic initiatives, such as job creation programs and entrepreneurship support, Panicker suggests that policy reforms and societal changes can help provide better economic opportunities and support systems, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment.
In light of the Kolkata rape-murder case, which has led to widespread protests across India, Tavleen Singh, in her weekly column for The Indian Express, discusses disturbing trend of using rape as a political weapon.
Singh critiques how political entities and activists sometimes exploit high-profile cases of sexual violence to further their agendas or gain political advantage, and argues that this misuse not only diminishes the gravity of the issue but also hampers efforts to address and prevent gender-based violence.
In his weekly column for The New Indian Express, senior journalist Prabhu Chawla critiques the PM Narendra Modi's secularism of secularism as it is and says that it is strategically used to consolidate political power and secure future electoral gains.
The piece suggests that Modi’s approach to secularism is less about genuine inclusion and more about leveraging religious and cultural identities to build a strong political base.
Mukul Kesavan, in his opinion piece for The Telegraph, critiques Britain's foreign policy, arguing that it has increasingly aligned with and subserviently followed the interests of the United States.
Suggesting that Britain has adopted foreign policies that might not align with its own national interests or principles, the columnist writes:
In her piece for The New Indian Express, Anuradha Goyal, founder of IndiTales.com, discusses the growing risks associated with digital technology and the need for better preparedness for digital accidents.
The author highlights how increasing reliance on digital systems across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and public services, raises the potential for significant disruptions and security breaches.
Emphasising on the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, proactive risk management, and effective response strategies to mitigate the impact of digital failures or attacks, Goyal writes:
JNU professor Srikanth Kondapalli, in his piece for Deccan Herald, critiques China's ongoing efforts to impose its cultural and political agenda on Tibet through "Sinicisation" (The process of acculturating non-Chinese groups or societies into Chinese culture).
The article argues that these measures are part of a broader strategy to integrate Tibet more deeply into China's socio-political framework, undermining Tibetan cultural and religious autonomy.
