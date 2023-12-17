Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her column for The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor provided a comprehensive snapshot of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategic resurrection during the recent five-state Assembly elections and the unexpected electoral outcomes for the Congress party in the Hindi heartland.

Kapoor shed light on the BJP's generational transition, on similar lines as the "Gujarat model," orchestrated by importing heavyweight leaders from Delhi to contest Assembly polls. However, she highlighted the underlying message that while no one is deemed indispensable except Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shift was a tough reality check for veteran leaders like Vasundhara Raje, who had to grapple with relinquishing control.

Simultaneously, Kapoor delved into the subtlety of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's actions, showcasing his willingness to re-occupy the chief minister's office without openly questioning the party's leadership, and touches upon Chouhan's potential future role within the party hierarchy, while highlighting the constraints due to his equation with the PM.

The column also narrates the Congress' misjudgment in anticipating victories in the Hindi heartland, leading to premature celebrations and subsequent embarrassment and brought forward an apparent internal turmoil within the party leadership.