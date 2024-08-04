Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, writes that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the post-Budget discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha didn't adequately address the concerns that were raised.
Chidambaram argues that the FM's case rested on broad yet flawed premises like,
'The government is spending more money under each head of expenditure.'
'The problem of unemployment does not exist.'
'Current inflation rates are lower than during the UPA government's era.'
In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh writes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is increasingly seeming like a "joke in bad taste", given the current state of governance.
Singh argues that PM Modi's call for industrialists to use their CSR (Corporate social responsibility) funds to hire and train interns is a shallow solution to unemployment when recent instances of failed governance in the country suggest the government is not serious about its own role in turning India into 'Viksit Bharat'.
Writing for The Times of India, Nobel-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee reflects on the shifting role and status of the elderly in Indian society.
Banerjee begins with a personal note about his late grandfather and his own reluctance to accept his approaching 'retirement age'. He goes on to discuss how the changing landscapes of modern Indian households (far apart with fewer kids) have led to loneliness, depression, and a loss of self-worth in the Indian elderly.
In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, Diplomat and Former Rajya Sabha MP, Pavan K Varma, argues that the death of the three young IAS aspirants on 27 July due to drowning in the flooded basement of a coaching institute in Delhi has put the spotlight on the current disarray of governance in the national capital, calling it, "the worst form of federal immaturity."
Senior columnist Hridayesh Joshi in his piece for Deccan Herald writes on the recent landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district that claimed the lives of more than 300 people, and how the tragedy is "a grim reminder" of just how vulnerable India is to natural disasters such as droughts, floods, and landslides.
In his weekly column in The New Indian Express, the newspaper's Editorial Director, Prabhu Chawla opines that caste reservations in India is in need of meaningful reform if true social equality is to be achieved. He writes that political resistance to such reform is expected as the social and political elites in India benefit from maintaining the status quo.
Writing for Hindustan Times, Abhishek Asthana reflects on India's evolving relationship with sports and Olympic achievements, contrasting past attitudes — where failures were often accepted with resignation — with current expectations, where merely making it to the Olympics isn't considered 'good enough'.
Political commentator and columnist, Kalyani Shankar, in her piece in The Statesman, traces Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's progress as a politician over the years. She writes that Gandhi has been "confident and forceful inside and outside the house, fitting the leader of the Opposition."
In his weekly column for Hindustan Times, senior journalist and author Karan Thapar critiques a new clause introduced by the Delhi Gymkhana Club that requires members to "maintain a positive credit balance", on top of the annual membership fee. According to Thapar, this move undermines the central purpose of a club as a place you can visit whenever you want.
Why India's Middle Class is Speaking Up Again
Job Creation Seems Better Than Before but What About Quality and Sustainability?
Wayanad | Centre-State Blame Game is Emblematic of Shoddy Disaster Preparedness
Hemant Soren | Is There a Departure From Previously Stringent Bail Conditions?
Gadkari's Letter is Just Another Sign of the Growing Schism Between BJP and RSS
Sub-classification of SCs, STs Has Significant Implications for Social Justice
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)