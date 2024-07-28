Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram critiques the transactional nature of the Modi government's policies, focusing on the 2024-25 Budget as a prime example. It describes how the budget was designed to secure political support from allies in exchange for development projects, disadvantaging states that opposed the BJP. It also talks about how the budget failed to address critical issues like youth unemployment, poverty, and inadequate relief for the poor. Chidambaram criticizes the government for ignoring the needs of the majority while making superficial promises and warns that the disenfranchised youth and poor have the power to impact upcoming elections.