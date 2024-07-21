Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Ahead of the Union Budget announcement on 23 July, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in his column for The Indian Express focuses on some "daunting challenges" that the Budget must address.

Talking about unemployment, he says, "For a few dozen vacancies or a few thousand posts, millions of candidates apply and write an examination or appear for an interview. Question papers leak. Bribes are paid. Some examinations or interviews are cancelled at the last minute causing great distress. These are the direct consequences of an explosive unemployment situation."