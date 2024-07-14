Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for Hindustan Times this week, Karan Thapar draws some lessons from the recent British Parliamentary elections.

For one, the House of Commons in the new session has 13 percent MPs who are of Black/Asian or ethnic minority origin. He argues, "In comparison, Muslims are nearly 15% of India’s population and in proportionate terms there should be 74 Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha. There are just 24."

"More tellingly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party doesn’t have a single Muslim Lok Sabha MP," he writes.

Thapar also compares Rishi Sunak's resignation and the Conservatives debating "what sort of party they need to become if they’re to return to power," with the Congress' "worst defeat" in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections following which, as he writes, "No one resigned. The party did not debate its future."