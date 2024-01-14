Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her piece for the Hindustan Times, Lalita Panicker, addresses the question of whether emerging tech can help bridge the gender gap or will it make things worse.

She further points out how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics can highlight inbuilt biases and hidden discriminatory practices, eventually having the potential to increase opportunities for women in male-dominated sectors.

Similarly, she also writes about the "glitches" that "remain before all this is realised," and suggests ways to mend them.